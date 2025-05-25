Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.81.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

