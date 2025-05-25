Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,550,000 after buying an additional 18,881,504 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,073,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,883,000 after buying an additional 196,380 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,864,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,052,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after buying an additional 2,355,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,720,000 after buying an additional 2,401,302 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Amer Sports Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

