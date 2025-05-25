Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 205.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ostrum Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $56.95 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

