Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,414,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 122,940 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

