Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $356,914.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,021.32. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $362,518.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,904.59. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,764 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

About Lumentum

Free Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

