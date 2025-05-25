Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,852 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 24,333 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,375 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 46,478 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,361 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on B shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

