Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 21,949 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,949 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BCE by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in BCE by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $9,522,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.46, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

