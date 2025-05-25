Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 67,856 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,856 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aegon were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $15,397,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Aegon by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,220,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 1,023,116 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 841,863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $4,733,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aegon by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 679,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE AEG opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. Aegon Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEG. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

