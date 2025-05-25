Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 975,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,840,000 after buying an additional 110,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 372,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 182,882 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 54,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,633,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.