Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Range Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Range Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $388,652.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,556. This represents a 40.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.