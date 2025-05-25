Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,568,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508,777 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $182,423.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,350.99. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $38,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,128. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $280,981 in the last three months. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.