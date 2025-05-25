Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,165,000 after acquiring an additional 743,815 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12,321.0% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 403,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,142,000 after acquiring an additional 400,680 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,492,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,395,000 after acquiring an additional 203,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -231.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.