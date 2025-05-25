Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 160,981 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

