Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,347 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $21.98 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,212.58. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

