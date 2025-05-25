Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,197 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $149,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 851,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,774,555. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $844,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,590.02. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,750. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

