ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.02% of ScanSource worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in ScanSource by 948.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in ScanSource by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource Price Performance

SCSC opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $887.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCSC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

