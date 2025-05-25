Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:STNG opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.89 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.