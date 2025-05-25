Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $154.51 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.57.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.