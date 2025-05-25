SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SLM by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 119,796 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SLM by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

