Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

SNOW opened at $199.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $205.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,708.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,555.72. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,963 shares of company stock worth $58,204,058. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 29.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 99,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

