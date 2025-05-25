Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Snowflake and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $199.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $205.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $262,528.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,345,319.64. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101,806 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

