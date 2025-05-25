StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 368.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $48,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,593.26. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $54,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,091. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on StepStone Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.17%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

