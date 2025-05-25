STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.96. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.