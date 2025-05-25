Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.57.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
TSHA stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
