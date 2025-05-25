Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

TSHA stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

