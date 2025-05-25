Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,161,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,899,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,845,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,257,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,899,000 after buying an additional 45,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $33.54 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $41.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

