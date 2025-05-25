Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $73.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713 in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

