The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of First Bancshares worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.75 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

