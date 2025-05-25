The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $39,626,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $16,875,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $11,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $6,750,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.