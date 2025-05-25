The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 854,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $17,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Macerich by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,097,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Macerich by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 926,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 360,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

Shares of MAC opened at $14.89 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Macerich’s payout ratio is -158.14%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

