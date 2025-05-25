The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Middleby were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Middleby by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $145.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $118.41 and a 12-month high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. Middleby’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 203,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.13 per share, with a total value of $28,251,459.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,979,496.12. This represents a 7.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 503,968 shares of company stock worth $73,215,160. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

