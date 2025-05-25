The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Western Union by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of WU opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

