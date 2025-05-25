Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $169.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $167.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $104.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers



Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

