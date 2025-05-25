Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,007 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.39. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.52 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

