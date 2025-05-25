Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 488,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,796,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tuya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tuya Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,385,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $12,101,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $7,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tuya by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,784,940 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $4,453,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

