UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $199.99 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $205.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,186,956.25. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

