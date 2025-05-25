UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $83,149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 3,820.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 546,830 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435,155 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 337,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,457,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI opened at $96.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.90 and a twelve month high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

