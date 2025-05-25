Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 161,039 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 197,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

