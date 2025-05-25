Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,349 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.33 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,241,834.80. This represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $270,800. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

