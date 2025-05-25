VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

MLN opened at $16.84 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

