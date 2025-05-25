Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 7,675.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,576 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $61,825,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 851,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 596,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,031,000 after purchasing an additional 580,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 1,100.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 109,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,124,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,587 shares in the company, valued at $40,210,329.90. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,398 shares of company stock worth $5,898,979 over the last three months. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of VERX stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. Vertex’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.