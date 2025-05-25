Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Cut to “Hold” at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp cut shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

VIGL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vigil Neuroscience to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 121.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,013,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 24.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 226.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,724,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,196,048 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 219.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 709,677 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 344,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.