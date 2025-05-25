Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,707,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224,263 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,657 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after purchasing an additional 134,171 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMEO stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $718.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 price objective on Vimeo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

