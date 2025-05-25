Wall Street Zen Downgrades Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 430.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

