Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Holdings Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRBY. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This represents a 53.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of WRBY opened at $19.84 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

