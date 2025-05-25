Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Weatherford International were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $45.50 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFRD. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, Director Neal P. Goldman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

