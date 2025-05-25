WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in WesBanco by 668.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.4%

WSBC opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

