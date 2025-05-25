Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WIX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wix.com from $276.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.16.

Wix.com stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average is $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a one year low of $137.94 and a one year high of $247.11.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,202 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,425,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,260,000 after acquiring an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,904,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,151,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

