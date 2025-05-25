Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.54.

Workday Stock Down 12.5%

Workday stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.22.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

