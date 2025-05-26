106 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $404.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

