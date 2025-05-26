14,697 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,343,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lemonade by 2,627.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lemonade by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lemonade by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 220,399 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,141,102.88. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,744,890 shares of company stock worth $87,413,986. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $53.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.